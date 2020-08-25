UrduPoint.com
Eight Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In Central Afghanistan - District Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Eight Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Central Afghanistan - District Chief

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) At least eight police officers have been killed and six others were injured in a Taliban attack in the Shahrak district of the central Afghan province of Ghor, the district chief told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Mohammad Sakhi Saburiar, Taliban militants attacked the police checkpoint in the district's center on Monday night. The health condition of two law enforcement officers is said to be grave.

Abdul Hamid Natiqi, a member of Ghor provincial council, as well as the police chief and the governor's office confirmed the incident to Sputnik.

Attacks targeting civilian and security forces in Afghanistan have long been typical for the Taliban radical movement, which has waged insurgency against the government in pursuit of political recognition.

On February 29, the Taliban and the Afghan government reached a landmark agreement, mediated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha. The deal stipulated that, among other things, the Taliban reduce violence as an initial step toward launching intra-Afghan peace talks.

