Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Eight police officers and national guard soldiers died during protests in Kazakhstan and over 300 law enforcement officers were injured, the news agency Tengrinews.kz reported citing the Interior Ministry.

"Hundreds of people ensuring law, order and healthcare of population - law enforcement officers, doctors, ordinary residents - were injured by hands of the outrageous crowd, including 317 police officers and national guard servicemen being injured, eight being killed," the ministry said.

The ministry added that acts of vandalism and marauding across the country were organized by provocateurs, and called on Kazakh nationals not to succumb to these provocations and warned of punishment for illegal actions.