Eight Rare Baby Siamese Crocodiles Found In Cambodia

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:45 PM

Cambodian Ministry of Environment (MoE)'s and World Wildlife Fund (WWF)'s research team has discovered eight hatchlings of the critically endangered Siamese crocodile in northeastern Mondulkiri province for the first time in over a decade, a joint statement said on Tuesday

The discovery early this month was made at one of the search sites where Siamese crocodile dung and footprints had been collected during the dry season this year, the statement said, adding that the reptile hatchlings remain safe in their wild habitat under strict protection by the rangers of the Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary.

Minister of Environment Say Samal said the discovery highlights the importance of the Srepok wilderness area as a global hotspot of high potential for reversing biodiversity loss and for the restoration of globally significant wildlife.

"This exciting news also demonstrates the importance of the kingdom of Cambodia for the conservation of this extremely rare crocodile and other important species," he said.

"Cambodia is home to unique natural resources, representing a true source of national pride for all Cambodians." He said the Ministry of Environment stands ready to work with all international non-governmental organizations, community groups and other partners to protect and preserve Cambodia's natural forests and wildlife heritage for the long-term social and economic benefits of current and future generations.

The discovery constitutes the first photographic evidence of a Siamese crocodile breeding population after more than a decade of research efforts in the Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected area situated within the Eastern Plains Landscape.

"During this hatching season, the research team carries out regular field monitoring, and for this particular trip, we spent four nights scouting the crocodile habitat locations, from 7:00 p.m. until past midnight around 2:00 a.m. to observe the animal," said Sothea Bun, one of the research team members.

"Then, the exciting moment came when one of our team first spotted the eye-shine of crocodile hatchlings," he said.

