UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Russia-Registered Coronavirus Medications Being Tested - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:32 PM

Eight Russia-Registered Coronavirus Medications Being Tested - Deputy Prime Minister

Eight medications that are registered in Russian are currently being tested on whether they can be used in the treatment of COVID-19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Eight medications that are registered in Russian are currently being tested on whether they can be used in the treatment of COVID-19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"We are working on checking the drugs that are already available for the treatment of new coronavirus infection.

Now we are testing eight drugs that are already registered in Russia, and reliable data on the possibility of treating the new coronavirus infection [by these drugs] will be received from us on April 10," Golikova said.

She also added that 22 new drugs, presented by the Siberian department of the Russian academy of Sciences, are also being checked, and the results of their tests would also be revealed on April 10.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Drugs April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

1 hour ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

1 hour ago

NAB files reply to petition against Mir Shakil arr ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Apr 2020

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.