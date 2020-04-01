Eight Russia-Registered Coronavirus Medications Being Tested - Deputy Prime Minister

Eight medications that are registered in Russian are currently being tested on whether they can be used in the treatment of COVID-19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Eight medications that are registered in Russian are currently being tested on whether they can be used in the treatment of COVID-19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"We are working on checking the drugs that are already available for the treatment of new coronavirus infection.

Now we are testing eight drugs that are already registered in Russia, and reliable data on the possibility of treating the new coronavirus infection [by these drugs] will be received from us on April 10," Golikova said.

She also added that 22 new drugs, presented by the Siberian department of the Russian academy of Sciences, are also being checked, and the results of their tests would also be revealed on April 10.