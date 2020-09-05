UrduPoint.com
Eight Russian Fighters Intercept 3 US Bombers Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Three B-52H bombers of the US Air Force approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, eight Russian fighter Su-27 and Su-30 were scrambled to intercept them, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Friday.

"On September 4, 2020, three B-52H strategic bombers of the US Air Force, approaching the Russian state border, were detected by airspace control of the Southern Military District," the statement says.

It noted that four Su-27 fighters and four Su-30 fighters had been scrambled to intercept it.

