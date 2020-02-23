UrduPoint.com
Eight Russians Evacuated From Diamond Princess, Three Of Them Have Coronavirus - Golikova

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) A total of eight Russians have been evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in the Japanese port of Yokohama, three of them are infected with the new coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in a statement.

"Eight Russians have returned to the Russian Federation, the new coronavirus was detected in three of them, while they were on the liner; the rest of Russian citizens refused to fly on board the special comfortable aircraft of the Emergencies Ministry," the statement says.

All the evacuated Russians, as well as medical specialists who accompanied them during the evacuation, will be quarantined in the Russian southwestern city of Kazan for 14 days, according to Golikova.

