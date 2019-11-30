UrduPoint.com
Eight Russians Injured In Bus Accident In Dominican Republic Fly Home - Tour Operator

Sat 30th November 2019

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Eight Russian citizens, who were injured in the bus accident in the Dominican Republic, have flown out of the Caribbean country, Vera Ferafontova, the Anex Tours representative, told Sputnik.

The accident took place on Tuesday when the bus carrying 39 Russian tourists, two guides and a driver collided with a truck on its way to the airport. No people have been killed. The company that organized the transfer blamed the accident on the truck driver.

"Eight people have flew out [on Friday] to Russia at 5:15 p.

m. local time [09:15 GMT]," the representative said.

Nine other people who were injured in the accident remain in the intensive care ward, some of which will be transferred out into the regular ward later on Saturday.

A total of 19 Russians remain throughout three hospitals in the Dominican Republic.

On Friday, Mikhail Evdokimov, the head of the Punta Cana office of the Russian embassy in Venezuela, said that all Russians who were affected in the bus crash, excluding two with in most serious condition, would return to Russia within a week.

