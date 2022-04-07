UrduPoint.com

Eight Russians Injured In March 29 Shelling Of Belgorod Region By Ukraine - Investigators

April 07, 2022

Eight Russian citizens were injured in the shelling of the Belgorod region by the Ukrainian military with Tochka-U missiles on March 29, 21 pieces of equipment were damaged, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Eight Russian citizens were injured in the shelling of the Belgorod region by the Ukrainian military with Tochka-U missiles on March 29, 21 pieces of equipment were damaged, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

"As a result of these illegal actions, eight citizens of the Russian Federation were injured. All of them were promptly taken to medical institutions, where they were provided with qualified assistance. According to experts, each of them suffered serious bodily harm.

In addition, 21 pieces of equipment were damaged. As a result, fire and subsequent explosions, a warehouse at the place of temporary deployment of a military unit was destroyed," the statement says.

At present, the site of the incident has been inspected, forensic medical examinations of the wounded have been scheduled. In addition, eyewitnesses have been questioned. Measures are currently being taken to identify those behind the crime.

