Eight schoolchildren killed in China, suspect arrested: official

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a "school-related criminal case" in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, local authorities said Tuesday.

The man was detained by police on the spot following Monday's incident in Chaoyangpo Village in Hubei province, according to the government of Enshi city.