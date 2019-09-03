UrduPoint.com
Eight Schoolchildren Killed In China, Suspect Arrested: Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:06 PM

Eight schoolchildren killed in China, suspect arrested: official

Eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a "school-related criminal case" in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, local authorities said Tuesday.

Eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a "school-related criminal case" in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, local authorities said Tuesday.

The man was detained by police on the spot following Monday's incident in Chaoyangpo Village in Hubei province, according to the government of Enshi city.

