Open Menu

Eight Scientists Win 2023 Future Science Prize

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Eight scientists win 2023 Future Science Prize

The Future Science Prize announced eight laureates for 2023 on Wednesday in Beijing. Chai Jijie, a chair professor from Westlake University, and Zhou Jian-Min, a researcher from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), received the prize in life sciences for the discovery of resistosomes and the elucidation of their molecular structures and functions in plant immune responses against pathogens

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Future Science Prize announced eight laureates for 2023 on Wednesday in Beijing. Chai Jijie, a chair professor from Westlake University, and Zhou Jian-Min, a researcher from the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), received the prize in life sciences for the discovery of resistosomes and the elucidation of their molecular structures and functions in plant immune responses against pathogens.

Zhao Zhongxian and Chen Xianhui, both CAS academicians, were awarded the prize in physical sciences for their seminal breakthroughs in the discovery of high-temperature superconducting materials and systematic advancements in elevating the transition temperature.

The winners of the prize in mathematics and computer science were He Kaiming, Sun Jian (deceased), Ren Shaoqing and Zhang Xiangyu. They made fundamental contributions to artificial intelligence by introducing deep residual learning.

The Future Science Prize has announced 35 winners since it was founded in 2016. It is a Chinese non-governmental science award jointly initiated by groups of scientists and entrepreneurs with the aim of advancing research in basic science.

Related Topics

China Jian Beijing 2016 From

Recent Stories

SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes re ..

SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes recount

4 minutes ago
 Chinese logistics companies see improving business ..

Chinese logistics companies see improving business environment: survey

2 minutes ago
 Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonis ..

Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonising World Cup exit

2 minutes ago
 Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs ..

Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs' at border

2 minutes ago
 SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to cli ..

SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to climate change

2 minutes ago
 SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug ..

SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug 18

2 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter ..

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter Suhana's journey

22 minutes ago
 Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fear ..

Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fears of cyberattack

5 minutes ago
 ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others ..

ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others as proclaimed offenders

15 minutes ago
 Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Fe ..

Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Festival draws criticism

15 minutes ago
 Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

15 minutes ago
 52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue S ..

52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World