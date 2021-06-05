UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Security Force Members Killed In Taliban Attack In Afghanistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Eight Security Force Members Killed in Taliban Attack in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Two police chiefs and six soldiers were killed in an attack by the Taliban in the Jugla district of the Baghlan province in Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Saturday.

According to an anonymous security official speaking to the Afghan broadcaster, the attack started after midnight on Friday and the clashes between the security forces and the Taliban continued until the early hours of Saturday morning.

The district is under threat to fall under Taliban control if reinforcements will not be sent, the official added.

In the past 24 hours at least 10 provinces have faced clashes between government forces and the Taliban in the country.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the clashes on Twitter and said that ten Afghans had been killed and eight injured.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Twitter Baghlan Government

Recent Stories

United States Mobilizes Airlift Of Emergency Suppl ..

25 minutes ago

PM Khan is ready for talks with India if decision ..

26 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 84 lives during last 24 hours in ..

43 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

11 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.