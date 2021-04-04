UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Security Forces Dead, 21 Missing After Maoist Attack In Central India - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Eight Security Forces Dead, 21 Missing After Maoist Attack in Central India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Eight security personnel are dead and 21 others are missing after being ambushed by Maoists in the heavily forested state of Chhattisgarh in central India, media reported on Sunday.

The attack occurred on Saturday while over 2,000 security personnel were conducting a major operation the South Bastar forests, which is considered a Maoist stronghold.

According to the NDTV channel, eight security personnel died in the ambush and ensuing hours-long clashes.

Another 21 officers are believed to be missing, India Today reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah have extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

The Maoists, also known as the Naxalites or the Naxals, have been fighting the Indian government since the 1960s. They are far-left radical Communists who support the Maoist ideology and conduct guerrilla warfare while hiding in some of India's densest forests, targeting security forces and government officials.

Related Topics

India Dead Attack Interior Minister Narendra Modi Died Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

46 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

1 hour ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.