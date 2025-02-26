Open Menu

Eight Sentenced To Death For 2013 Murder Of Tunisia Opposition Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A Tunisian court sentenced eight defendants to death on Tuesday over the 2013 assassination of leftist opposition figure Mohamed Brahmi, according to local reports.

Charges included "attempting to change the state's nature" and "inciting armed conflict", among others, as three defendants received additional death sentences for "deliberate participation in premeditated murder", local media reported.

A ninth defendant who is on the run was sentenced to five years in prison for "failing to report terrorist crimes to the authorities", according to the reports.

The verdict marked the first set of rulings in the case of Brahmi's assassination, which took place outside his home on July 25, 2013, amid Tunisia's turbulent post-revolution political landscape.

