Eight Servicemen Killed In Southern Afghanistan Due To Car Bomb Explosion - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:18 PM
Eight servicemen were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, media reported, citing local sources
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Eight servicemen were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, media reported, citing local sources.
According to sources, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, the bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber.
Afghanistan's Tolo News outlet reported that the explosion took place next to a security check point near the Nad Ali district.