Eight Servicemen Killed in Southern Afghanistan Due to Car Bomb Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Eight servicemen were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, media reported, citing local sources.

According to sources, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, the bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber.

Afghanistan's Tolo News outlet reported that the explosion took place next to a security check point near the Nad Ali district.