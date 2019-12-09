UrduPoint.com
Eight Servicemen Killed In Southern Afghanistan Due To Car Bomb Explosion - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:18 PM

Eight Servicemen Killed in Southern Afghanistan Due to Car Bomb Explosion - Reports

Eight servicemen were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, media reported, citing local sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Eight servicemen were killed in a car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, media reported, citing local sources.

According to sources, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, the bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber.

Afghanistan's Tolo News outlet reported that the explosion took place next to a security check point near the Nad Ali district.

Your Thoughts and Comments

