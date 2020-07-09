Eight soldiers killed by jihadist mine in Chad

At least eight soldiers in western Chad were killed when their vehicle struck a landmine laid by suspected jihadists, security sources and a local official said Thursday

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :At least eight soldiers in western Chad were killed when their vehicle struck a landmine laid by suspected jihadists, security sources and a local official said Thursday.

The blast occurred on Wednesday at Kalam in the Lake Chad region, which has been battered by attacks from jihadists crossing from neighbouring Nigeria.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, put the toll at eight or nine dead and between 11 and 21 wounded.