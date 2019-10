A Russian soldier on Friday opened fire at fellow troops in a Siberian military base, killing eight and wounding another two, the defence ministry said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A Russian soldier on Friday opened fire at fellow troops in a Siberian military base, killing eight and wounding another two, the defence ministry said.

"The serviceman who opened fire has been detained," the ministrysaid in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies, blaming theincident on a possible "nervous breakdown".