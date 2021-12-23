UrduPoint.com

Eight Soldiers Killed In Two Attacks In DR Congo

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:49 PM

Eight soldiers killed in two attacks in DR Congo

Eight Congolese soldiers died in two attacks this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the military told AFP on Thursday, blaming a rebel group known as M23 for the killings

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Eight Congolese soldiers died in two attacks this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the military told AFP on Thursday, blaming a rebel group known as M23 for the killings.

Dozens of armed groups operate in the resource-rich central African country's eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, a legacy of regional wars more than two decades ago.

"Our position was attacked by the M23 in Bukima in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. Two soldiers were killed," Lieutenant Colonel Muhindo Lwanzo, a senior military official in the eastern North Kivu province, told AFP.

Lwanzo said M23 rebels had attacked and burnt another army position overnight from Monday to Tuesday in the North Kivu village of Runyoni and killed six soldiers, bringing the total to eight.

An anonymous source at the town of Rutshuru's general hospital told AFP the bodies of seven soldiers killed in the attacks were being kept in its mortuary.

Lwanzo said the attacks were the seventh by M23 rebels since November against army positions in the Virunga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site north of provincial capital Goma.

The army in November accused former M23 rebels of attacking its positions in the area, with more than 5,000 people fleeing into neighbouring Uganda to avoid the violence.

The M23, a Congolese Tutsi group that was largely defeated in 2013 after launching a rebellion the previous year, denied the attacks.

President Felix Tshisekedi placed North Kivu and Ituri under a "state of siege" in May to intensify the battle against rebel groups.

Soldiers have replaced civil servants in key positions, but the measure has not quelled the violence.

Related Topics

World Army Died Goma Congo Uganda SITE May November From

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

20 minutes ago
 Coldplay will stop recording in 2025: frontman

Coldplay will stop recording in 2025: frontman

1 minute ago
 Benin mourns death of ancient kingdom's monarch

Benin mourns death of ancient kingdom's monarch

1 minute ago
 4 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

4 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Texas

1 minute ago
 Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League game ..

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

1 minute ago
 Denmark to require negative virus test

Denmark to require negative virus test

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.