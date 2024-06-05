Eight Students Injured In School Bus-truck Collision In Myanmar's Yangon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Eight students were injured after a school bus and a truck collided in Myanmar's Yangon Region, an official from a local rescue organization told Xinhua on Wednesday.
The accident occurred in Dawbon Township of Yangon at around 3:30 p.
m. local time on Wednesday, injuring five male students and three female students.
All of the injured were sent to a local hospital and are all in stable condition, the official said.
The cause of the accident is not yet known, the official added.
