(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Eight students were injured after a school bus and a truck collided in Myanmar's Yangon Region, an official from a local rescue organization told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Dawbon Township of Yangon at around 3:30 p.

m. local time on Wednesday, injuring five male students and three female students.

All of the injured were sent to a local hospital and are all in stable condition, the official said.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, the official added.