(@FahadShabbir)

A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"The blast occurred at the entrance gate of Tabesh Private University. One student was killed and eight others were injured," a source in the law faculty of Tabesh Private University told Sputnik.

No group has taken responsibility for the blast.