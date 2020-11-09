UrduPoint.com
Eight Students Injured, One Killed By Blast In Afghanistan's Central Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:51 PM

Eight Students Injured, One Killed by Blast in Afghanistan's Central Province

A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"The blast occurred at the entrance gate of Tabesh Private University. One student was killed and eight others were injured," a source in the law faculty of Tabesh Private University told Sputnik.

No group has taken responsibility for the blast.

