Eight Students Injured, One Killed By Blast In Afghanistan's Central Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:51 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A bomb exploded in Afghanistan's central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
"The blast occurred at the entrance gate of Tabesh Private University. One student was killed and eight others were injured," a source in the law faculty of Tabesh Private University told Sputnik.
No group has taken responsibility for the blast.