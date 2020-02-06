UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Syrian Troops Injured In Overnight Airstrikes On Syria - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:29 PM

Eight Syrian Troops Injured in Overnight Airstrikes on Syria - Source

Eight Syrian servicemen were injured during overnight airstrikes on Damascus and several other cities, a Syrian military source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Eight Syrian servicemen were injured during overnight airstrikes on Damascus and several other cities, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the Israeli air force conducted two series of airstrikes. The first took place at 23:12 GMT when warplanes attacked military facilities near Damascus.

The second happened at 23:41 GMT and targeted facilities in the Daraa and Quneitra provinces.

The aircraft came from the Golan Heights area and southern Lebanon.

"The air defense managed to destroy a significant number of missiles. As a result of the attack, eight servicemen were injured and material damage was inflicted," the source added.

The Israel Defense Forces have refused to comment on the media reports on the air raids.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Israel Damascus Lebanon Media From

Recent Stories

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts durin ..

2 minutes ago

3 Killed after plane slides off runway in Turkey's ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 06 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

National Highway Authority building several road i ..

2 minutes ago

11 killed, 1005 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister warns Modi any further misadventure ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.