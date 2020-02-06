Eight Syrian Troops Injured in Overnight Airstrikes on Syria - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Eight Syrian servicemen were injured during overnight airstrikes on Damascus and several other cities, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the Israeli air force conducted two series of airstrikes. The first took place at 23:12 GMT when warplanes attacked military facilities near Damascus.

The second happened at 23:41 GMT and targeted facilities in the Daraa and Quneitra provinces.

The aircraft came from the Golan Heights area and southern Lebanon.

"The air defense managed to destroy a significant number of missiles. As a result of the attack, eight servicemen were injured and material damage was inflicted," the source added.

The Israel Defense Forces have refused to comment on the media reports on the air raids.