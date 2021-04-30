DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Eight Tajik citizens were killed as a result of the two-day armed conflict on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, a source in the city administration of Tajikistan's Isfara told Sputnik on Friday.

"Eight people, including two border patrol agents, fell victim of the armed conflict on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," the source said.

The number of those injured stands at 31, according to the official figures.