Eight Taliban Members Killed, 3 Injured in Airstrike in Northern Afghanistan - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Eight members of the Taliban movement were killed and three others were injured as a result of an airstrike by the Afghan forces in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab, the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in an airstrike in Faryab's Dawlatabad district on Monday afternoon," the statement read.

During the operation in the province, the Afghan forces also destroyed the two Humvee tanks, which had been seized by the Taliban to be used for major attacks, the statement added.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.