UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Taliban Members Killed, 3 Injured In Airstrike In Northern Afghanistan - Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Eight Taliban Members Killed, 3 Injured in Airstrike in Northern Afghanistan - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Eight members of the Taliban movement were killed and three others were injured as a result of an airstrike by the Afghan forces in Afghanistan's northern province of Faryab, the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in an airstrike in Faryab's Dawlatabad district on Monday afternoon," the statement read.

During the operation in the province, the Afghan forces also destroyed the two Humvee tanks, which had been seized by the Taliban to be used for major attacks, the statement added.

The movement has not yet commented on the incident.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Army

Recent Stories

GCC welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

7 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz says they will take part in APC

16 minutes ago

UAE welcomes signing of Juba Peace Agreement in Su ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Indian President on death of f ..

52 minutes ago

UAE Press: Paid leave for new fathers is a welcome ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi explosive drone

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.