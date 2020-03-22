Eight Taliban Militants Killed, 7 Injured in Southern Afghanistan - Government Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Eight Taliban militants have been killed following clashes with the Afghan forces in the southern Helmand province, while seven others were injured, the 215th Maiwand Military Corps said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the fight took place in Nad Ali district, while Afghan forces were patrolling.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

After the signing of a peace deal between Washington and the Taliban, the latter continued its attacks in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later conceded to the demands and order the release of the prisoners. Yet, the group rejected the phased release of its members.