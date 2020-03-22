UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Taliban Militants Killed, 7 Injured In Southern Afghanistan - Government Forces

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Eight Taliban Militants Killed, 7 Injured in Southern Afghanistan - Government Forces

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Eight Taliban militants have been killed following clashes with the Afghan forces in the southern Helmand province, while seven others were injured, the 215th Maiwand Military Corps said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the fight took place in Nad Ali district, while Afghan forces were patrolling.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

After the signing of a peace deal between Washington and the Taliban, the latter continued its attacks in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later conceded to the demands and order the release of the prisoners. Yet, the group rejected the phased release of its members.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Washington Sunday 2015 Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

21 minutes ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

51 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

3 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.