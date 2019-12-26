UrduPoint.com
Eight Taliban Militants Killed During Air Raids In Afghanistan's Northwest - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:31 PM

Eight Taliban militants have been killed in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province during air raids by the national security forces, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Eight Taliban militants have been killed in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province during air raids by the national security forces, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The precision strikes were carried out in Chilgazi area of the province's Muqur district at 11 p.

m. (18:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Five other militants were injured in the operation.

The Afghan government forces regularly conduct security operations as part of the years-long fight against the Taliban radical movement and also the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

