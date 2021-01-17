UrduPoint.com
Eight Taliban Militants Killed In 2 Afghan Provinces - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

Eight Taliban Militants Killed in 2 Afghan Provinces - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Eight Taliban insurgents have been killed and three more wounded in Afghanistan's provinces of Uruzgan and Baghlan, the country's defense ministry said Sunday.

According to the ministry, the militants attacked checkpoints in Baghlan's district that has the same name and Uruzgan's district of Chora last night.

The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha.

