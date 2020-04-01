UrduPoint.com
Eight-Time Quarantine Breaker In France's Calais Sentenced To 2 Months In Prison - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A 20-year-old resident of Calais in northern France was sentenced to two months in prison for violating a self-isolation regime eight times, local newspaper Voix du Nord reported on Wednesday.

The young man was detained on Tuesday evening and taken to a local police department. A court in the city of Boulogne-sur-Mer sentenced the offender to two months in prison for repeatedly violating the restrictions imposed by the French authorities on movement due to the coronavirus epidemic, the newspaper said.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, the French authorities imposed strict quarantine measures on March 17, which require a special permit to leave the house. All cafes, restaurants, cinemas and most stores have been closed. The measures are in place until at least April 15.

According to recent data, the number of COVID-19 patients in France has exceeded 52,000. The death toll has surpassed 3,500 ” the fourth-largest globally after Italy, Spain and the United States.

