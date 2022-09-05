UrduPoint.com

Eight Tourists Dead At Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano In Kamchatka - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Eight Tourists Dead at Klyuchevskaya Sopka Volcano in Kamchatka - Local Authorities

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 5 (Sputnik) - The number of tourists who have died while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East amid bad weather has gone up to eight, Deputy Chairman of the regional government Roman Vasilevsky told Sputnik.

A group of 10 tourists with two guides sent an appeal for help on Saturday while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano - the highest mountain of Siberia and the highest active volcano of Eurasia. Initial reports said that five people died after falling down a cliff, one tourist was injured and was unconscious. One of the guides broke his leg. On Sunday morning, Vasilevsky told Sputnik that another person had died, bringing the death toll to six.

"There is information that we got from the volcano, that two (more) people have died," Vasilevsky told Sputnik late on Sunday night.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Russia Died September Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

18 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.