Eight UN Envoys Ask Guterres To Urge US To Lift Sanctions Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Eight United Nations ambassadors have asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to press the United States to lift its sanctions on other countries due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We respectfully urge you to request the complete and immediate lifting of such illegal, coercive and arbitrary measures of economic pressure - in line with the longstanding and principled position of the United Nations to reject unilateral coercive measures - in order to ensure the full, effective and efficient response of all members of the international community to the coronavirus, and to also reject the politicization of such a pandemic," the letter said.

The letter was signed by the permanent representatives of Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Syria and Venezuela.

