Eight Venezuelan Ministers To Resign To Run In Parliamentary Elections - President Maduro

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Eight Venezuelan Ministers to Resign to Run in Parliamentary Elections - President Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A group of eight Venezuelan Federal ministers, including the former vice president and minister of communications, Jorge Rodriguez, will leave their posts to participate in the upcoming elections to the National Assembly, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"They consulted with me, and, according to the constitution, must leave their posts three months prior to the election date, September 5,"  Maduro said in a televised speech broadcast in his Twitter.

Elections to the Venezuelan National Assembly, led from January 2019 to January 2020 by opposition leader Juan Guaido, will take place on December 6. A total of 26 opposition parties decided not to run in these elections.

