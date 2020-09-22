Eight Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Eight forest fires - down from 11 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on an area of more than 130 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, eight wildfires on an area of 55 hectares [136 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 21, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 11 wildfires were put out on an area of 457 acres.