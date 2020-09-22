UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Wildfires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:00 AM

Eight Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Eight forest fires - down from 11 the day before - have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on an area of more than 130 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, eight wildfires on an area of 55 hectares [136 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 21, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 11 wildfires were put out on an area of 457 acres.

Related Topics

Russia September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

7 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

5 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

5 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.