The roof of a one-story residential house under construction collapsed in China's southeastern province of Fujian, killing eight workers and injuring two others, a local government said on Saturda

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The roof of a one-story residential house under construction collapsed in China's southeastern province of Fujian, killing eight workers and injuring two others, a local government said on Saturday.

The incident, which trapped 10 workers under debris, took place on Friday afternoon in the Yongan district of the city of Sanming,

Rescue teams managed to pull everyone from under the rubble alive by Friday evening, but four people died of their injuries on the way to a hospital and four others died later in the hospital. The condition of the two other injured is stable.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be established, the government said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway.