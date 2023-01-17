Eight Workers Missing in Tanker Explosion in Thailand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) An empty oil tanker exploded after catching fire in central Thailand on Tuesday morning, leaving eight workers missing, local media reported.

The Smooth Sea 22 tanker was undergoing regular maintenance at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in the province of Samut Songkhram, when the incident happened at around 09:17 a.

m. local time (02:17 GMT), according to Thai daily newspaper Bangkok Post.

The explosion was reportedly heard and felt within a radius of several kilometers. A number of buildings were damaged while windows were broken in some houses.

The Thai authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, the Bangkok Post reported.