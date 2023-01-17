UrduPoint.com

Eight Workers Missing In Tanker Explosion In Thailand - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Eight Workers Missing in Tanker Explosion in Thailand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) An empty oil tanker exploded after catching fire in central Thailand on Tuesday morning, leaving eight workers missing, local media reported.

The Smooth Sea 22 tanker was undergoing regular maintenance at a dockyard on the Mae Klong river in the province of Samut Songkhram, when the incident happened at around 09:17 a.

m. local time (02:17 GMT), according to Thai daily newspaper Bangkok Post.

The explosion was reportedly heard and felt within a radius of several kilometers. A number of buildings were damaged while windows were broken in some houses.

The Thai authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, the Bangkok Post reported.

Related Topics

Fire Thailand Oil Samut Songkhram Bangkok Post Media

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialog ..

PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialogue to resolve issues

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

10 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA L ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA League in UAE

10 hours ago
 Global economic slowdown likely to force workers t ..

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.