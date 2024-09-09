Open Menu

Eight-year-old Found Dead In Türkiye After National Search Effort

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Eight-year-old found dead in Türkiye after national search effort

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The body of an eight-year-old girl who had been missing in Türkiye for 19 days has been found after an enormous manhunt, the interior minister said on Sunday.

The body of Narin Guran was found in a bag in a river in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, around one kilometre from the village where she lived with her family, Diyarbakir governor Murat Zorluoglu told reporters.

"Unfortunately, the lifeless body of Narin, who went missing in the village of Tavsantepe... has been found," Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

She disappeared on August 21, sparking a huge search effort in Türkiye, with a number of well-known figures joining a social media campaign called "Find Narin".

"Narin Guran was found dead wearing the same clothes as the last time she was seen," said Zorluoglu.

"Based on the first observations, she was put into a bag after she was killed. The bag was then placed in the river, hidden under branches and rocks so as not to raise suspicion," he added.

Diyarbakir prosecutors have detained 21 people, said Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Narin's parents and her eldest brother were among those taken in for questioning, according to Turkish news channel NTV.

The girl's uncle was arrested last week on suspicion of murder and "deprivation of liberty".

"We are profoundly hurt by the sad news about Narin, who was brutally killed," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on X.

"I will personally follow the judicial process to ensure that those who took Narin away from us receive the harsh punishment they deserve," he added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Governor Interior Minister Social Media Twitter Same Diyarbakir Tayyip Erdogan August Sunday Family From Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 day ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 day ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 day ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

1 day ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

1 day ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

1 day ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

1 day ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

1 day ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

1 day ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

1 day ago

More Stories From World