UrduPoint.com

Eighteen Dead, 46 Injured As Flooding Hits Ecuador Capital

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Eighteen dead, 46 injured as flooding hits Ecuador capital

The heaviest flooding to hit Ecuador in two decades has killed at least 18 people in Quito, washing away cars, damaging homes and sweeping away volleyball players and spectators on a sports field, officials said Tuesday

Quito, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The heaviest flooding to hit Ecuador in two decades has killed at least 18 people in Quito, washing away cars, damaging homes and sweeping away volleyball players and spectators on a sports field, officials said Tuesday.

Sixteen people have been reported missing and 46 injured, six of them critically, Ecuador's SNGRE emergency service said on Twitter.

Video footage shows torrents of water carrying stones, mud and debris down streets in the Ecuadoran capital as rescuers help inhabitants wade through the fast-running currents to safety.

Many were brought to shelters.

The deluge damaged roads, agricultural areas, clinics and schools.

Rescuer Cristian Rivera said many people had to be treated for hypothermia after wading through mud that reached to their knees.

Quito mayor Santiago Guarderas said a torrential downpour had overwhelmed a hillside water catchment structure, sending a kilometer-long deluge through a sports field where volleyball players were practicing as spectators looked on.

Related Topics

Injured Sports Water Twitter Santiago Quito Rivera Ecuador

Recent Stories

Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Solidarity D ..

Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

40 seconds ago
 China Calls Japan's Human Rights Resolution Interf ..

China Calls Japan's Human Rights Resolution Interference in Internal Affairs

42 seconds ago
 DC visits water supply Scheme, RHC Pangrio

DC visits water supply Scheme, RHC Pangrio

43 seconds ago
 Dutch FM phones Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties, ..

Dutch FM phones Qureshi to discuss bilateral ties, Afghan situation

47 seconds ago
 Afghan Commercial Attache calls on VP Pak-Afghan J ..

Afghan Commercial Attache calls on VP Pak-Afghan JCC&I

4 minutes ago
 Five dead in Niger gold mine collapse

Five dead in Niger gold mine collapse

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>