Eighteen dead, 46 injured as flooding hits Ecuador capital

Quito, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The heaviest flooding to hit Ecuador in two decades has killed at least 18 people in Quito, washing away cars, damaging homes and sweeping away volleyball players and spectators on a sports field, officials said Tuesday.

Sixteen people have been reported missing and 46 injured, six of them critically, Ecuador's SNGRE emergency service said on Twitter.

Video footage shows torrents of water carrying stones, mud and debris down streets in the Ecuadoran capital as rescuers help inhabitants wade through the fast-running currents to safety.

Many were brought to shelters.

The deluge damaged roads, agricultural areas, clinics and schools.

Rescuer Cristian Rivera said many people had to be treated for hypothermia after wading through mud that reached to their knees.

Quito mayor Santiago Guarderas said a torrential downpour had overwhelmed a hillside water catchment structure, sending a kilometer-long deluge through a sports field where volleyball players were practicing as spectators looked on.