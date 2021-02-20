UrduPoint.com
Eighteen Foreign Media Outlets Accredited To Hearings In Navalny Cases - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:15 PM

Representatives of 18 foreign media outlets have been accredited to the hearings in the cases of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny at Moscow's District Court regarding Yves Rocher fraud case and the case on the insult of World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko, the court's press service told Sputnik on Saturday

"Among the accredited - BBC, Reuters, Der Spiegel, The New York Times, The Guardian and others," the press service said.

The hearings are also attended by the diplomats from the Finnish, Swedish, Polish and Lithuanian embassies who have already arrived at the court.

According to a Sputnik correspondent at the scene, the diplomats refused to speak with journalists.

On February 2, Moscow's Simonovsky court ruled to replace Navalny's suspended sentence over Yves Rocher case with real time in prison due to his failure to check in with the detention authority as he was supposed to do under the conditions of his suspended sentence. Navalny's lawyers have appealed against the court's decision.

Another criminal case was launched against Navalny over his strong-worded comments on a video, in which the veteran spoke in favor of constitutional amendments. On Tuesday, the prosecution asked the district court in Moscow Tuesday to fine Navalny 950,000 rubles [$12,942] and to uphold the 3.5-year sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case.

