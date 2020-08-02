UrduPoint.com
Eighteen Killed, 11 Injured In Boko Haram Attack In Cameroon - Reports

Sun 02nd August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Eighteen Killed, 11 Injured in Boko Haram Attack in Cameroon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Eighteen people are killed and 11 others are seriously injured in an attack by the Boko Haram group in northern Cameroon, L'Oeil du Sahel reported on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the attack took place on Saturday night near the settlement of Nguetchewe.

Boko Haram, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (banned in Russia), is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions in western Africa. Cameroon along with Nigeria, Niger and Chad are engaged in military operations combating the militants.

