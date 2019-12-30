Eighteen killed in new militia attack in eastern DR Congo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Eighteen people in eastern DR Congo 's troubled region of Beni have been killed in a fresh attack by a notorious armed group, a local official said on Monday.

"There was an incursion in Apetina-Sana by the ADF last night," Beni administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces militia.

"(They) hacked 18 civilians to death."Apetina-Sana is 16 kilometres (10 miles) west of Oicha, the chief administrative town in the Beni region.