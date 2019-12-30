UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eighteen Killed In New Militia Attack In Eastern DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:06 PM

Eighteen killed in new militia attack in eastern DR Congo

Eighteen people in eastern DR Congo's troubled region of Beni have been killed in a fresh attack by a notorious armed group, a local official said on Monday

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Eighteen people in eastern DR Congo's troubled region of Beni have been killed in a fresh attack by a notorious armed group, a local official said on Monday.

"There was an incursion in Apetina-Sana by the ADF last night," Beni administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces militia.

"(They) hacked 18 civilians to death."Apetina-Sana is 16 kilometres (10 miles) west of Oicha, the chief administrative town in the Beni region.

Related Topics

Attack Beni Congo

Recent Stories

Rosselkhoznadzor Says Temporarily Limiting Supply ..

2 minutes ago

Six gangsters held in Multan

2 minutes ago

Additional Chief Secretary reviews progress of DG ..

2 minutes ago

Ansar Majeed Khan lauds Chief Minister's initiativ ..

2 minutes ago

Newspapers, news & advertisement agencies asked to ..

11 minutes ago

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry express ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.