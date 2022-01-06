Eighteen Law Enforcement Officers Killed, 748 Injured During Riots in Kazakhstan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of law enforcement officers killed during protests in Kazakhstan has increased to 18, the Kazakh news agency Tengrinews.kz reported on Thursday citing the Kazakh Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The number of law enforcement officers killed during protests in Kazakhstan has increased to 18, the Kazakh news agency Tengrinews.kz reported on Thursday citing the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

The news oultlet added that 748 police officers and soldiers had been injured.

The agency also reported that 2,298 protesters were detained nationwide.