Eighteen Militants Killed In Afghan Airstrikes On Taliban's Northern Strongholds

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Afghan forces have carried out airstrikes on Taliban strongholds in the country's north, leaving 18 militants killed, the defense ministry said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Afghan forces have carried out airstrikes on Taliban strongholds in the country's north, leaving 18 militants killed, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

"8 #Taliban were killed and 11 others were wounded in an #airstrike in Sozma-Qala district of #Sarpul province last night," the ministry tweeted.

In a separate tweet, it reported about 10 Talibs killed and eight injured during a similar operation in Qaysar district of Faryab province.

Fighting continues in Afghanistan despite months of Kabul-Taliban talks in Doha. The new US administration's review of the Trump-era peace deal with the Islamist movement, which envisaged conditional American troop pullout by May 2021, has added extra uncertainty to the peace process.

More Stories From World

