Eighteen NATO Allies Join Maritime Exercise Off Coast Of Spain - Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Eighteen NATO Allies Join Maritime Exercise Off Coast of Spain - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Ships and patrol aircraft from 18 NATO member states launched an 11-day maritime exercise off the coast of Spain, the alliance's Maritime Command announced in a press release on Monday.

"Exercise Dynamic Mariner/Flotex-19 tests NATO's Response Force Maritime Component (NRF/M) and interoperability with NATO forces, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied nations," the release said. "It runs between 7-18 October.

The exercise off the Spanish coast includes 32 surface ships, 2 submarines and 18 air assets, including maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters, the release said.

Assets and personnel come from Albania, Bulgaria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States, the release noted.

The NATO Maritime Command includes two standing maritime groups on active duty, according to the release.

