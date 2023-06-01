Eighteen People Hospitalized in Canada After Falling From Collapsed Walkway - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Eighteen people, including 17 children aged 10 and 11 from St. John's-Ravenscourt school, were taken to a hospital after falling from an elevated walkway at Fort Gibraltar in Canada's Winnipeg on Wednesday, CBC news reported, citing Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief Jason Shaw.

Shaw told the media that the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT), which resulted in three children being taken to a hospital in unstable condition, while the others were considered to be in stable condition.

Many of those injured fell from about five meters (16 feet) after the fort's walkway collapsed.

One of the students told the media that a teacher and two students were under the walkway the moment it collapsed.

Paramedic operations platoon chief Michelle Bessas said there were some 28 people at the scene, with those who needed hospitalization having been taken out of the building within an hour.