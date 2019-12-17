UrduPoint.com
Eighteen People Injured In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Northern Balkh Province - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:35 PM

Eighteen People Injured in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Northern Balkh Province - Police

Eighteen people have been injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, provincial police chief, Ajmal Fayez, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Eighteen people have been injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, provincial police chief, Ajmal Fayez, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The explosive things were fixed in bicycle and exploded in the Alakozy Avenue, and six policemen and 12 civilians got injured," Fayez said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shafiqullah Shaiq, a manager at the Balkh Civil Hospital, told Sputnik that 22 injured persons had been taken to the hospital after the incident, including six policemen, three women and a child.

The condition of three of these injured people is critical, according to Shaiq.

