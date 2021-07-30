(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Eighteen people were injured in a traffic accident involving a tourist bus in Germany's east, one of them is in grave condition, RBB broadcaster reported on Friday.

The A13 autobahn where the accident occurred is shut off in both directions, four rescue helicopters are operating at the site, RBB added.