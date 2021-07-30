Eighteen People Injured In Tourist Bus Accident In Germany's East - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:50 PM
Eighteen people were injured in a traffic accident involving a tourist bus in Germany's east, one of them is in grave condition, RBB broadcaster reported on Friday.
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Eighteen people were injured in a traffic accident involving a tourist bus in Germany's east, one of them is in grave condition, RBB broadcaster reported on Friday.
The A13 autobahn where the accident occurred is shut off in both directions, four rescue helicopters are operating at the site, RBB added.