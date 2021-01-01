UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eighteen Taliban Members Killed In Eastern Afghanistan - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Eighteen Taliban Members Killed in Eastern Afghanistan - Governor

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Eighteen Taliban members were killed in an airstrike after the Afghan security forces foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said on Friday.

"Eighteen Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike in Pachiragam district," Amarkhil said.

According to the governor, the incident occurred in the Wali Naw area of Pachiragam district late on Thursday.

Amarkhil stressed that the Taliban had attempted to attack the security posts, but their plans were thwarted by the Afghan forces' airstrike.

The governor added that no civilians had been affected by the incident.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, which began in September but have yet to bear any significant fruit.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Governor Qatar Doha September Government

Recent Stories

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

4 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

5 minutes ago

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

25 minutes ago

â€˜No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, ..

33 minutes ago

Balochistan to set up culture and tourism offices ..

27 minutes ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.