Eighteen US Senators Urge Denying Funding for INF Treaty-Range Nuclear Missiles - Letter

Eighteen US Senators sent a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee urging the panel's leaders to deny funding for nuclear missiles that were prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Eighteen US Senators sent a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee urging the panel's leaders to deny funding for nuclear missiles that were prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a press release on Wednesday.

The senators are urging the Armed Services Committee to include three provisions in the final National Defense Authorization Act that was passed by the House of Representatives in July.

"The provisions, which were included in the House-passed NDAA, would ban the deployment of the W76-2 low-yield nuclear warhead, urge the Trump Administration to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and prevent an arms race by denying funding for certain types of intermediate-range nuclear missiles following the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty," the release said.