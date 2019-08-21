UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eighteen US Senators Urge Denying Funding For INF Treaty-Range Nuclear Missiles - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:35 PM

Eighteen US Senators Urge Denying Funding for INF Treaty-Range Nuclear Missiles - Letter

Eighteen US Senators sent a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee urging the panel's leaders to deny funding for nuclear missiles that were prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Eighteen US Senators sent a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee urging the panel's leaders to deny funding for nuclear missiles that were prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a press release on Wednesday.

The senators are urging the Armed Services Committee to include three provisions in the final National Defense Authorization Act that was passed by the House of Representatives in July.

"The provisions, which were included in the House-passed NDAA, would ban the deployment of the W76-2 low-yield nuclear warhead, urge the Trump Administration to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and prevent an arms race by denying funding for certain types of intermediate-range nuclear missiles following the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty," the release said.

Related Topics

Senate Nuclear Trump July Race

Recent Stories

UAE moving towards new electoral process that stre ..

56 minutes ago

G7 Summit in Biarritz to Cost France About $40Mln ..

6 minutes ago

Venezuela Opens Embassy in North Korea to Strength ..

6 minutes ago

German Embassy in Russia Confirms Diplomat's Atten ..

6 minutes ago

KP food authority recovers poor quality ghee, Chin ..

6 minutes ago

Tarbela dam attains maximum conservation level

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.