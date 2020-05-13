Eighth Aircraft With Russian Servicemen Returns From Italy After Fight Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The eighth plane of the Russian aerospace forces with servicemen who helped Italy to combat the coronavirus pandemic has returned to the homeland, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The eighth Il-76 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces with military personnel and special military equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defense Ministry, which performed tasks to assist in the fight against the coronavirus infection in the Italian Republic, arrived at Chkalovsky airfield (Moscow region)," the ministry said.

It added that all arrived servicemen had their body temperature scanned as well as mandatory sanitary and epidemiological measures were taken.

From March 22, Russian military virologists and epidemiological experts began arriving in Italy on 15 separate Russian aerospace forces aircraft. In total, eight medical and nursing teams arrived in the country to provide vital treatment and disinfect medical facilities and retirement homes.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has personally expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the assistance and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio has met the military specialists who arrived at the Pratica di Mare airbase.

Italy has so far registered 221,216 COVID-19 cases, 30,911 of which are fatal, according to the country's Health Ministry. A total of 109,039 patients have recovered.