Eighth Batch Of Palestinian Students Departs For Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The 8th batch of eight Palestinian students from Gaza departed on Thursday for Pakistan to complete their medical studies
CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The 8th batch of eight Palestinian students from Gaza departed on Thursday for Pakistan to complete their medical studies.
Pakistan embassy in Egypt facilitated their departure under directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and significant efforts of Global Relief Trust, Doctors of Rahman and Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan embassy in Cairo wrote on its official X account.
In July, the Government of Pakistan had announced to allow medical students from Gaza to complete their medical education in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.
The decision was made to enable Gaza students to continue the final years of their medical education in the fields of cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics and surgery to address critical requirements in Gaza healthcare system.
