Eighth Coronavirus Case In US Confirmed In Boston, Massachusetts - Health Officials

Sun 02nd February 2020 | 07:10 AM

Eighth Coronavirus Case in US Confirmed in Boston, Massachusetts - Health Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) An eighth case of coronavirus infection has been confirmed in the United States in a man in his 20's returning to Boston from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, state health officials said Saturday.

According to a statement released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the man sought medical attention soon after returning from China and is now in isolation and in good health.

"We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately,'' Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in the statement.

According to the Boston Herald, the man is a student at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) who landed in Boston on January 28 and sought treatment the next day.

UMass Boston confirmed on Twitter that the man visited the campus in a car wearing a mask in order to seek medical attention at the university health services.

"The risk to the general public remains low. And we continue to be confident we are in a good position to respond to this developing situation," Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Rita Nieves said in the statement.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The outbreak prompted the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern earlier this week so as to ensure all nations take necessary preparatory measures.

