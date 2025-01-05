Open Menu

Eighth Gaza Baby Freezes To Death As Israel Kills 88 People In A Day: Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 10:50 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) At least 88 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 45,805, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 109,064 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

According to media reports, another baby in Gaza has died of hypothermia – the eighth such death amid the Israeli genocide in the enclave.

The ministry's statement said, “Israeli forces killed 88 people and injured 208 others in five massacres of families in the last 24 hours.”

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them."

The Gaza Civil Defence, an emergency services agency, said that its crews had responded to multiple airstrikes on family homes on Sunday in which several people were killed and wounded.

Israel has continued its deadly war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Meanwhile, pressure has been mounting on both sides to reach a cease-fire agreement that would include the release of hostages held in Gaza before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

On Friday night, Hamas said its officials would resume meetings in the Qatari capital of Doha to reach a cease-fire deal.

And Israel said last week that it was also sending a delegation of mid-level security officials to meet with mediators in Qatar.Numerous earlier rounds of negotiations have faltered amid gaps in the two sides’ demands. And as hopes for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas rise again, Palestinians and human rights organizations say the humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting even more desperate.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

