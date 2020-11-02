UrduPoint.com
Eighth Hong Kong Opposition Figure Arrested Over Fight In Parliament - Reports

Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:23 PM

Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung was arrested on Monday, taking the number of opposition activists arrested over a brawl on May 8 in the local Legislative Council (Legco) to eight, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported

Hui was detained when he showed up at a police station for an unrelated issue in the morning, the Democratic Party, of which he is a member, said, as cited in the report. The opposition lawmaker is now a suspect in a case involving two violations under the Legco (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance.

Seven other opposition activists, including four lawmakers, were reportedly arrested on Sunday on charges of contempt and interference with Legco officers during the May 8 meeting. They were subsequently released on bail and are expected to stand before the court on November 5.

On May 8, a fight broke out in the legislature as members were trying to appoint a new house committee chairman responsible for checking government bills before lawmakers vote on them.

